16 TV shows filmed in Halifax and Calderdale with some that you might have forgotten about

By Abigail Kellett
Published 8th Feb 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2025, 09:50 BST
Over the years, Calderdale has had a starring role in some of the nation’s most popular TV shows.

Here are some of the TV shows that have used the borough as a backdrop over the years.

10 filming locations in Brighouse and Elland and the TV shows that filmed there including Happy Valley, Gentleman Jack and A Touch of Frost

17 filming locations in Halifax town centre and the TV shows that filmed there including Happy Valley, Ackley Bridge and Secret Invasion

13 filming locations in Hebden Bridge and Heptonstall and the TV shows that filmed there including Happy Valley, The Gallows Pole and Last Tango in Halifax

The ultimate list of Happy Valley filming locations: 39 places in Halifax and beyond featured in the BBC drama

The English Game, by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, follows the rise of football in the Victorian age and some of it was filmed in Halifax. In the series, characters could be seen training at Manor Heath Park and Brackenbed Lane was also used in the series. Film crews were also spotted in Sowerby Bridge when filming took place in 2019.

A Gentleman in Moscow, starring Ewan McGregor, has recently hit screens and was filmed partly in Halifax. Filming took place at Halifax Town Hall and the India Buildings as well.

ITV's newest drama Passenger was filmed in Cornholme. Scenes were filmed at Duke Street, Burnley Road and the Cornholme and Portsmouth Old Library.

In Loving Memory, a 1980s sitcom set in an undertakers business that starred Thora Hird and Christopher Beeny, filmed scenes in Luddenden.

