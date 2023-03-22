Places to stay in Halifax: Here are 16 of the best picks for a B&B in Calderdale, according to Booking.com

To mark English National Tourism Week 2023, we’re taking a look at some of the best B&Bs in Calderdale.

The week, which runs from March 19 to 26, is an annual celebration of English tourism, highlighting the importance, value and contribution of the sector to the UK economy.

Led by VisitEngland, it aims to increase awareness among domestic and overseas visitors of the value and quality of the English tourism offer and encourage domestic travel.

If you are planning a trip to Halifax, the following is a list of some of the best in the borough by Booking.com

1 . The Malthouse, Oldham Road, Rishworth The Malthouse. Rating: 9.0 (based on 260 reviews). "Lovely stay, will stay again" Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

2 . Shibden Hall View, Hough House, Halifax Shibden Hall View. Rating: 9.7 (based on 471 reviews). "Yorkshire hospitality at best" Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photo Sales

3 . The Crossroads Inn Mount Tabor Road Wainstalls, Halifax The Crossroads Inn. Rating: 9.0 (based on 347 reviews). "Brilliant location for the halifax and pennine areas. Many visitor attractions in the area" Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

4 . 1885 the Venue - Pub, Restaurant, Rooms & Function House 400 Stainland Road, Halifax 1885. Rating: 9.2 (based on 317 reviews). "Excellent hotel and incredible staff!" Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales