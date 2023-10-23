BBC drama Happy Valley wins big at Royal Television Society (Yorkshire) awards
The British crime drama television series, set and filmed in the Calder Valley was also a big winner of the night, scooping five awards including: Best Drama, Professional Excellence: Post Production, and Professional Excellence: Drama & Comedy Production.
The star of the series, Sarah Lancashire, won best actor and the show’s writer, Sally Wainwright won best writer award.
Lisa Holdsworth, Chair of RTS Yorkshire, said: “It’s been another outstanding year for production in Yorkshire across both scripted and unscripted shows.
"It’s a testament to the fantastic skills, facilities and creativity that we have in our region. Long may it continue.”
Calderdale was represented well in the awards nominations as Channel 4 school drama Ackley Bridge and BBC drama Gentleman Jack, which is based on the life of Halifax diarist Anne Lister, were up for several awards.