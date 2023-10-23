News you can trust since 1853
BBC drama Happy Valley wins big at Royal Television Society (Yorkshire) awards

BBC drama Happy Valley was among the big winners of this year’s Royal Television Society (Yorkshire) awards.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 11:30 BST
The British crime drama television series, set and filmed in the Calder Valley was also a big winner of the night, scooping five awards including: Best Drama, Professional Excellence: Post Production, and Professional Excellence: Drama & Comedy Production.

The star of the series, Sarah Lancashire, won best actor and the show’s writer, Sally Wainwright won best writer award.

Lisa Holdsworth, Chair of RTS Yorkshire, said: “It’s been another outstanding year for production in Yorkshire across both scripted and unscripted shows.

Winners at the Royal Television Society (Yorkshire) awardsWinners at the Royal Television Society (Yorkshire) awards
Winners at the Royal Television Society (Yorkshire) awards

"It’s a testament to the fantastic skills, facilities and creativity that we have in our region. Long may it continue.”

Calderdale was represented well in the awards nominations as Channel 4 school drama Ackley Bridge and BBC drama Gentleman Jack, which is based on the life of Halifax diarist Anne Lister, were up for several awards.

