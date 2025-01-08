Better Man film times: 'Robbie Williams' to play at Calderdale indie cinema's showing of new biopic

Cinema-goers will be treated to a live show of Robbie Williams songs when they see his new biopic at a Calderdale picture house.

The Rex in Elland has invited tribute act Tony as Robbie – as seen on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and BBC1’s The One and Only show – to perform before and at the interval of its showing of Better Man this weekend.

The Rex has said: “As you know, we like to do things a bit differently here at the Rex and we got to thinking about showing Better Man this weekend and what would make us stand out from the crowd.

"We are so pleased Tony As Robbie (as seen on Saturday Night Takeaway and numerous other programmes), endorsed by the main man Robbie himself, has offered to come and play live before and in between the film for our amazing Rex customers!”

Tony as Robbie will perform at the 5pm showing of Better Man on Sunday, January 12.

To book tickets, visit https://elland.nm-cinemas.co.uk/elland/now/

