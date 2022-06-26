Disco Kitchen will be appearing on Come Dine With Me - The Professionals.

The venue on George Square in Halifax will feature alongside The Barn in Almondbury, Huddersfield and Swedish-themed Fint in Leeds - with the chefs and managers travelling between all three sites to critique each other's food.

In Come Dine With Me: The Professionals, teams of professional chefs and restaurateurs will take on each other in a bid to be crowned the best independent restaurant in their town, county or city.

Come Dine With Me: The Professionals. Picture: Multistory TV

Each self-contained episode will feature three local eateries competing to claim the prestigious CDWM:TP award and a cash prize shared among the winning restaurant’s staff. Each restaurant will be represented by a partnership of two – for example the owner and head chef – who will welcome their rivals for a meal that they hope will impress.

The dinner takes place during a normal service, so the visitors will have the chance to check out the atmosphere, the food and the service.

At the end of each meal, the visiting restaurant pairs will score the evening out of 20 with the highest scorers overall scooping the prize.

Channel 4’s Jo Street said: “Come Dine With Me continues to be one of Channel 4’s best loved programmes with many memorable dinners served all over the UK in over 2,000 episodes. CDWM: The Professionals promises to really raise the stakes and we’re delighted to dish up this new extension on Channel 4 in 2022 to complement existing favourites Come Dine With Me and Couples Come Dine With Me.”