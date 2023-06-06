Stars of a new Disney Plus show which was partly filmed in Halifax were out in force for the premiere last night (Monday).

Full Monty 2 – an eight-part series made as a sequel to the hugely-successful film – will start streaming next Wednesday (June 14).

The comedy-drama will follow the same characters from the film as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield, and society’s crumbling healthcare, education, and employment sectors.

Last night its cast took to a blue carpet for a special screening in Sheffield.

They included Robert Carlyle, who has starred in a host of hit movies including Trainspotting and James Bond and was spotted in Halifax when the show was being filmed here.

The Full Monty 2 crew were in the town for several days last August filming in Alexandra Street, between Commercial Street and Wards End in Halifax town centre.

A Sheffield Jobs Hub sign was put on one of the buildings and police tape was put across the street. There were also police vehicles being used and actors in police uniform.

