The series aired for two seasons on the BBC and was shown outside of the UK on HBO. But it was recently announced that HBO would not be picking up the series, created by Calderdale writer Sally Wainwright, for a third series.

There was hope for UK fans of the series however as the BBC said on Friday (July 8) it was “in talks” with creator Sally Wainwright on options to take the series forward.

But In a conversation with fans of the series broadcast on Saturday, Sally Wainwright said: “My plan was to go on, and I’d have loved to have told the story of the rest of her life and her final journey.

“That was my ambition when we set out.

“I think, realistically, it’s unlikely. Shows have been cancelled and come back but it’s unlikely to happen to Gentleman Jack.”

The series followed the life of Halifax diarist Anne Lister, who lived at the iconic Shibden Hall during the 19th century.

Posting on instagram, Suranne Jones, who played Anne Lister in the series, said: I just wanted to take a moment to reflect on our beautiful journey making this show..

"While it is sad news Gentleman Jack will not be renewed, this show has brought so many together enabled people to share their stories, brought joy, emotion and creativity and gave me a real connection to you as it’s audience.

"Anne Lister now has a statue in the Piece Hall. There is a Blue plaque in Holy Trinity church yard celebrating Anne and Ann’s union in 1834. There is a college named after Anne Lister on the east campus at the University of York. Shibden now has more visitors than ever before and you will find Anne Lister walks, tours and trails galore when visiting Halifax and it’s surrounding areas.

"I have never been involved in a show that has made such a huge impact and touched my heart like this one has. It wasn’t always the easiest job I’ve had… but it was always worth it to see the response it got."

Sophie Rundle, who played Ann Walker in the series, wrote: “What a privilege it has been to play Ann Walker and bring her and Anne Lister’s extraordinary love story back to life.

“I am so proud to have been a part in reclaiming their place in history.”