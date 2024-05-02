James Norton, who played villain Tommy Lee Royce, shared these shots taken while he was filming the hugely popular drama, which was based and shot in Calderdale.

James posted the snaps from all three series on his Instagram page.

They include photos of other cast members including Sarah Lancashire, who played Sergeant Catherine Cawood.

Millions tuned in to watch the hit series, which culminated in a dramatic showdown between Tommy and Catherine.

James Norton with Rhys Connah, who plays Ryan Cawood in Happy Valley

Sophie Rundle played PC Kirsten McAskill in the first series of Happy Valley

Sarah Lancashire stars as Catherine Cawood