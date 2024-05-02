James Norton with Alec Secareanu, who played gangster boss Darius KnezevicJames Norton with Alec Secareanu, who played gangster boss Darius Knezevic
James Norton with Alec Secareanu, who played gangster boss Darius Knezevic

Happy Valley: James Norton shares 16 behind the scenes photos he took while filming all three series of TV show Happy Valley in Calderdale

As we celebrate 10 years of Sally Wainwright’s amazing Happy Valley, we’re taking a look back at these behind the scenes photos taken by one of its stars.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 2nd May 2024, 06:00 BST

James Norton, who played villain Tommy Lee Royce, shared these shots taken while he was filming the hugely popular drama, which was based and shot in Calderdale.

James posted the snaps from all three series on his Instagram page.

They include photos of other cast members including Sarah Lancashire, who played Sergeant Catherine Cawood.

Millions tuned in to watch the hit series, which culminated in a dramatic showdown between Tommy and Catherine.

Happy Valley 10th anniversary: "You think, we appear to have got it right" - Sarah Lancashire talks about Happy Valley success back in 2015

What people thought of Happy Valley season three finale: BBC drama ends with a dramatic extended episode

Happy Valley: How Hebden Bridge shop helped Sarah Lancashire say farewell to cast and crew

The ultimate list of Happy Valley filming locations: 37 places in Halifax and beyond featured in the BBC drama

James Norton with Rhys Connah, who plays Ryan Cawood in Happy Valley

Happy Valley: 16 behind the scenes photos from James Norton who played Tommy Lee Royce

James Norton with Rhys Connah, who plays Ryan Cawood in Happy Valley

Sophie Rundle played PC Kirsten McAskill in the first series of Happy Valley

Happy Valley: 16 behind the scenes photos from James Norton who played Tommy Lee Royce

Sophie Rundle played PC Kirsten McAskill in the first series of Happy Valley

Sarah Lancashire stars as Catherine Cawood

Happy Valley: 16 behind the scenes photos from James Norton who played Tommy Lee Royce

Sarah Lancashire stars as Catherine Cawood

James Norton has been sharing the snaps on social media

Happy Valley: 16 behind the scenes photos from James Norton who played Tommy Lee Royce

James Norton has been sharing the snaps on social media

