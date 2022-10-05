With this comes the speculation over who will be the next person to portray the iconic character – and a Happy Valley actor has found himself near the top of the list.

James Norton, who plays Tommy Lee Royce in the Calderdale filmed drama Happy Valley, has been r umoured to be in the running for the part since the Sally Wainwright show first hit our screens back in 2014.

Back in August Courier readers also thought that Norton would make a good James Bond

James Norton in Happy Valley. Picture: Red Productions/BBC/Ben Blackall

According to Ladbrokes, here are the current odds for the next James Bond so far:

- Rege-Jean Page (7/2)

- Idris Elba (4/1)

- Tom Hardy (5/1)

- Chiwetel Ejiofor (13/2)

- James Norton (10/1)

Norton will be returning to screens for the third and final series of Happy Valley, which filmed in Halifax and across Calderdale earlier this year.

A synopsis for the third series reads: "When Catherine discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir it sparks a chain of events that unwittingly leads her straight back to Tommy Lee Royce. Her grandson Ryan is now sixteen and still living with Catherine, but he has ideas of his own about what kind of relationship he wants to have with the man Catherine refuses to acknowledge as his father. Still battling the seemingly never-ending problem of drugs in the valley and those who supply them, Catherine is on the cusp of retirement."

Filming took place in Calderdale at the start of the year. Film crews were spotted at various locations in Halifax including up at a residential street in Boothtown.