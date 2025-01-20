James Norton: Next James Bond favourite shares 16 behind the scenes photos from filming of Happy Valley

By Sarah Fitton
Published 6th Feb 2023, 10:11 BST
Updated 17th Jan 2025, 10:29 BST
James Norton is tipped among the favourites to be the next James Bond and has been on our TV screens in hit ITV thriller Playing Nice.

But in Calderdale he will always be best known for playing Tommy Lee Royce in Sally Wainwright’s drama Happy Valley.

The thrilling series about Sergeant Catherine Cawood and her life in the Calder Valley has been a hit across the globe and brought visitors flocking to Calderdale.

During the airing of the final season, actor James posted some snaps from over the past three series on his Instagram page.

They included fascinating photos of other cast members including Sarah Lancashire, who played Sergeant Catherine Cawood.

Millions tuned in to watch the final episode of Happy Valley and the showdown between Tommy Lee Royce and Catherine Cawood.

What people thought of Happy Valley season three finale: BBC drama ends with a dramatic extended episode

Happy Valley: How Hebden Bridge shop helped Sarah Lancashire say farewell to cast and crew

The ultimate list of Happy Valley filming locations: 37 places in Halifax and beyond featured in the BBC drama

James Norton with Alec Secareanu, who played gangster boss Darius Knezevic

James Norton with Alec Secareanu, who played gangster boss Darius Knezevic

James Norton with Alec Secareanu, who played gangster boss Darius Knezevic

James Norton and Sarah Lancashire

James Norton and Sarah Lancashire

James Norton and Sarah Lancashire

A behind the scenes shot from series one of Happy Valley

A behind the scenes shot from series one of Happy Valley

A behind the scenes shot from series one of Happy Valley

The Happy Valley cast having a read-through

The Happy Valley cast having a read-through

The Happy Valley cast having a read-through

