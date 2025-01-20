But in Calderdale he will always be best known for playing Tommy Lee Royce in Sally Wainwright’s drama Happy Valley.

The thrilling series about Sergeant Catherine Cawood and her life in the Calder Valley has been a hit across the globe and brought visitors flocking to Calderdale.

During the airing of the final season, actor James posted some snaps from over the past three series on his Instagram page.

They included fascinating photos of other cast members including Sarah Lancashire, who played Sergeant Catherine Cawood.

Millions tuned in to watch the final episode of Happy Valley and the showdown between Tommy Lee Royce and Catherine Cawood.

