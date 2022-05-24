NTA nominations: Gentleman Jack and Meet the Richardsons are longlisted for a National Television Award

Gentleman Jack was nominated in the returning drama category as the programme recently returned to our screens for its second series.

Written by Sally Wainwright, the series stars Suranne Jones as Halifax diarist Anne Lister and follows her life at Shibden Hall in Halifax.

Meet the Richardsons was nominated in the comedy category.

Gentleman Jack. Picture: Lookout Point HBO. Photography Jay Brooks

The hit mockumentary on Dave recently announced that it would be returning for two more series.

The show, starring comedians Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont as themselves, was originally set in their home near Hebden Bridge.

The domestic mockumentary – which offers a fictional window into their hilarious and frustrated marriage – is written by Lucy with Car Share’s Tim Reid. Lucy and Jon play exaggerated versions of themselves.

The awards will take place on September 15 and to vote visit www.nationaltvawards.com