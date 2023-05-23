NTAs 2023: Happy Valley makes the longlist for National Television Awards - other shows with Calderdale connections make the list
From a popular BBC drama to a Channel 4 talent show, here are the shows up for awards with connections to our wonderful borough.
Happy Valley, which aired its third and final series earlier this year, is up for awards in two categories.
The Sally Wainwright series saw millions tune into each episode and has been longlisted in the Returning Drama category alongside popular shows like Stranger Things, Call the Midwife and Succession.
Sarah Lancashire and James Norton have both also been nominated for their performances as Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce respectively in the Drama Performance category.
Another drama that has been nominated with a connection to Calderdale is ITV’s Ridley.
Starring Adrian Dunbar, the detective drama used parts of Todmorden and Sowerby Bridge to film the series.
The show has been nominated in the New Drama category and Adrian Dunbar has been longlisted for his performance as Alex Ridley in the Drama Performance category.
In the Talent Show category, Channel 4’s The Piano has made the longlist. The show saw Ravenscliffe High School student Lucy wow passengers at Leeds Train Station and later the audience at the Royal Albert Hall.
Also making the longlist was musician Ed Sheeran, who was born in Halifax, for his Disney+ documentary Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All.
First stage voting is now open and closes at 11pm on Friday, June 2. Visit www.nationaltvawards.com
The National Television Awards 2023 will take place on September 5 at London's 02 Arena.