NTAs 2023: Will Happy Valley come home with the wins at this year's National Television Awards?
Happy Valley, which aired its third and final series earlier this year, has been shortlisted for awards in two categories.
The Sally Wainwright series has been shortlisted in the Returning Drama category alongside BBC’s Call the Midwife, ITV detective drama Vera and Netflix’s Stranger Things.
Sarah Lancashire and James Norton have both also been nominated for their performances as Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce respectively in the Drama Performance category.
Others nominated in that category are Brenda Blethyn for her role as DCI Vera Stanhope in Vera, India Amarteifio who portrayed Young Queen Charlotte in Netflix’s Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story and Judy Parfitt, Sister Monica Joan in Call the Midwife.
The NTAs are voted for entirely by viewers.
The National Television Awards are taking place tonight (Tuesday) and will be broadcast at 8pm on ITV1.