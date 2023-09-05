NTAs 2023: Will Happy Valley come home with the wins at this year's National Television Awards?

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Happy Valley, which aired its third and final series earlier this year, has been shortlisted for awards in two categories.

The Sally Wainwright series has been shortlisted in the Returning Drama category alongside BBC’s Call the Midwife, ITV detective drama Vera and Netflix’s Stranger Things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Lancashire and James Norton have both also been nominated for their performances as Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce respectively in the Drama Performance category.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cast and crew in Boothtown. Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire

Others nominated in that category are Brenda Blethyn for her role as DCI Vera Stanhope in Vera, India Amarteifio who portrayed Young Queen Charlotte in Netflix’s Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story and Judy Parfitt, Sister Monica Joan in Call the Midwife.

The NTAs are voted for entirely by viewers.