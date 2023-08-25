News you can trust since 1853
James Norton, who played Tommy Lee Royce, with Alex Secareanu, who played gangster boss Darius KenezevicJames Norton, who played Tommy Lee Royce, with Alex Secareanu, who played gangster boss Darius Kenezevic
Sally Wainwright: 16 behind the scenes photos from Sally Wainwright's Happy Valley from James Norton who played Tommy Lee Royce

In the wake of news Sally Wainwright has written a new Calderdale-based drama, we are taking a look back her last one – the massively popular Happy Valley.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 6th Feb 2023, 10:11 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 13:21 BST

The thrilling series about Sergeant Catherine Cawood and her life in the Calder Valley has been a hit across the globe and brought visitors flocking to Calderdale.

During the airing of the final season earlier this year, actor James Norton – who played Tommy Lee Royce – posted some snaps from over the past three series on his Instagram page.

They included fascinating photos of other cast members including Sarah Lancashire, who played Sergeant Catherine Cawood.

Millions tuned in to watch the final episode of Happy Valley and the showdown between Tommy Lee Royce and Catherine Cawood.

James Norton and Sarah Lancashire

Happy Valley: 16 behind the scenes photos from James Norton who played Tommy Lee Royce

James Norton and Sarah Lancashire

A behind the scenes shot from series one of Happy Valley

Happy Valley: 16 behind the scenes photos from James Norton who played Tommy Lee Royce

A behind the scenes shot from series one of Happy Valley

The Happy Valley cast having a read-through

Happy Valley: 16 behind the scenes photos from James Norton who played Tommy Lee Royce

The Happy Valley cast having a read-through

James Norton with Rhys Connah, who plays Ryan Cawood in Happy Valley

Happy Valley: 16 behind the scenes photos from James Norton who played Tommy Lee Royce

James Norton with Rhys Connah, who plays Ryan Cawood in Happy Valley

