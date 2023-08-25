In the wake of news Sally Wainwright has written a new Calderdale-based drama, we are taking a look back her last one – the massively popular Happy Valley.

The thrilling series about Sergeant Catherine Cawood and her life in the Calder Valley has been a hit across the globe and brought visitors flocking to Calderdale.

During the airing of the final season earlier this year, actor James Norton – who played Tommy Lee Royce – posted some snaps from over the past three series on his Instagram page.

They included fascinating photos of other cast members including Sarah Lancashire, who played Sergeant Catherine Cawood.

Millions tuned in to watch the final episode of Happy Valley and the showdown between Tommy Lee Royce and Catherine Cawood.

