#SaveGentlemanJack: Plane to fly over Shibden Hall to help bring BBC show back from cancellation

The Save Gentleman Jack campaign has announced a new advertising drive.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 1st Jun 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read

A Gentleman Jack banner will be flown over the town of Halifax and its surrounds, including Shibden Hall, the home of one of Halifax’s most famous residents, Anne Lister.

This is set to take place on Sunday (June 4) at 12pm.

It was announced last year that HBO, the American service that broadcast the show alongside the BBC, would not be renewing Gentleman Jack for a third series.

Anne Lister (SURANNE JONES),Lookout Point/HBO,Aimee SpinksAnne Lister (SURANNE JONES),Lookout Point/HBO,Aimee Spinks
In September 2022, a fan-funded billboard spanning seven stories in height was unveiled in New York City’s Times Square. The billboard attracted buzz amongst fans and the Save Gentleman Jack team is seeking to create the same buzz in Halifax.

“A year after season two was broadcast, our dedication in raising awareness about Gentleman Jack, and the desire from fans all over the world for more seasons of the show, has not wavered,” said lead strategist Kellie Griner.

“The campaign is ‘coming home’ to Yorkshire, both to pay homage to Anne Lister and Ann Walker, and to serve as an extremely public reminder that there is still an extraordinary appetite to see more of this beloved show.”

To learn more about Gentleman Jack, and to find out about ways to help with the campaign, visit: www.BringBackGentlemanJack.com. For additional information, contact Kellie Griner on [email protected]

Shibden Hall, HalifaxShibden Hall, Halifax
Established in July 2022, the #SaveGentlemanJack campaign is a fan-driven organisation dedicated to reaching out to networks and viewers with a single aim, to get the drama renewed and to finish the story.

