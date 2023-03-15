The Piano: Amazingly talented blind Halifax schoolgirl will perform in final of Channel 4 show

Thirteen-year-old Lucy, who is blind and neurodiverse, left crowds at Leeds Railway Station and viewers at home stunned with her playing on an episode of the Channel 4 show when it aired last month.

The Ravenscliffe High School pupil’s performance of Chopin's Opus 9 Number 1 saw her chosen by Lang Lang - widely regarded as the greatest classical pianist of the modern era - and platinum selling pop superstar Mika for the final of the programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That is being aired tonight (Wednesday) and will show Lucy and three other pianists taking to the stage for a sold-out concert in the Royal Festival Hall.

Lucy sat at the piano at Royal Festival Hall. Picture: Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions

When speaking about Lucy being chosen to perform at the Royal Festival Hall, her mum Candice said: “It’s really hard to explain to be honest, she had gone out and played phenomenally and then you are in a room with the absolutely wonderful participants who I had the honour and pleasure to meet.

"Claudia comes in and you think she is just going to say a nice thank you and then she lands the bombshell that Mika and Lang Lang have been watching.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They come into the room and tell us the most exciting news and announce that Lucy will be going through to the final. I never ever thought it would be Lucy so I was comforting her before this, stroking her arm because I thought they were going to announce another pianist.

"The reaction on screen says it all – shock, bewilderment and lost for words! It was such a proud moment for me, and I won’t ever forget it.

Lang Lang and Mika stood opposite Claudia on stage at Royal Festival Hall. Picture: Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions

“I always knew she would be on a big stage one night, and I said to the producers you have seen in my daughter what I have seen for years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, will be on Channel 4 at 9pm tonight.