Singing in the Sunshine: an al fresco weekend for the All Together Now Choir
Friday evening found choir members from all four corners of the All Together Now World (Baildon, Bingley, Harrogate and Skipton), outside the Baildon Cricket Club , performing at the Baildon Beer and Gin Festival. It was their first visit to this fabulous family event, and the choir loved it! The weather stayed fine, and to an accompaniment of cheers, clapping, and dancing from the fabulous Baildon audience, they sang numbers which included ELO's 'Don't Bring Me Down', Culture Club's 'Karma Chameleon', and their exciting new venture - a mash up of 'Moves Like Jagger,' with 'Jumping Jack Flash'!
Choir members commented that they 'loved it' that there was 'lots of chat', and that it was a 'very pleasant venue.'
A very well organised family event, with music, drinks, and food.
The choir's second performance, on Sunday afternoon, was their well loved yearly visit to the beautiful Roberts Park, Saltaire, where a large group of choir members, once more from all four corners of the ATN world, were honoured to be singing on the Victorian bandstand.
Again, the weather was fabulous, ( so lucky), and the lovely audience clapped, sang, and danced along to popular numbers such as Mike Oldfield's 'Moonlight Shadow', Billy Joel's haunting new song 'Turn the Lights Back On', and Coldplay's iconic 'Clocks'.
Amazing co-conductor, 6 year old Hayley, was back to ably assist Musical Director Chris Kemp!
The choir particularly enjoyed helping to raise some much needed funds for the wonderful 'Friends of Roberts Park.'
Both performances ended with the well loved 'Take Me Home, Country Roads', which was much appreciated by both audiences!
Choir members wish to thank MD Chris Kemp for all he does, and for leading them in giving back to the communities they love.
