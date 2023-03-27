News you can trust since 1853
Skircoat Green Post Office is on offer for £235,000 - a delightful village Post Office and convenience store situated in this thriving and bustling part of Halifax

9 businesses for sale in Halifax including a lap dancing club, play gym, market stall and two fish and chip shops

Business is booming in Halifax and there are plenty of opportunities for anybody looking to take on a new venture.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 27th Mar 2023, 13:43 BST

Whether you fancy running a soft play centre, buying a lap dancing club or having your own market stall, there are all sorts of different choices for local entrepreneurs.

These are some of the businesses currently for sale on property website Zoopla.

The Trinity Cafe, on Trinity Road, is for sale for £35,950 and is in a prime trading position, attracting regular customers from local businesses and offices including the Lloyds building.

The Trinity Cafe, on Trinity Road, is for sale for £35,950 and is in a prime trading position, attracting regular customers from local businesses and offices including the Lloyds building.

Deli Indulge, on Rawson Street, is on the market for £45,000. In prime trading position in the heart of Halifax, it is close to local amenities and adjacent to multiple retailers.

Deli Indulge, on Rawson Street, is on the market for £45,000. In prime trading position in the heart of Halifax, it is close to local amenities and adjacent to multiple retailers.

For £54,995, you can have your own stall in the historic Halifax Borough Market. Lily Spencer's is an established business offering a range of deli products including meats, dairy produce, pies and much more.

For £54,995, you can have your own stall in the historic Halifax Borough Market. Lily Spencer's is an established business offering a range of deli products including meats, dairy produce, pies and much more.

Play Palace is on West Parade in Halifax and is for sale for £65,000. It began trading in 2015 and has built up a solid and enviable reputation within the area.

Play Palace is on West Parade in Halifax and is for sale for £65,000. It began trading in 2015 and has built up a solid and enviable reputation within the area.

