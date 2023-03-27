9 businesses for sale in Halifax including a lap dancing club, play gym, market stall and two fish and chip shops

Business is booming in Halifax and there are plenty of opportunities for anybody looking to take on a new venture.
Whether you fancy running a soft play centre, buying a lap dancing club or having your own market stall, there are all sorts of different choices for local entrepreneurs.
These are some of the businesses currently for sale on property website Zoopla.
The Trinity Cafe, on Trinity Road, is for sale for £35,950 and is in a prime trading position, attracting regular customers from local businesses and offices including the Lloyds building. Photo: Zoopla
Deli Indulge, on Rawson Street, is on the market for £45,000. In prime trading position in the heart of Halifax, it is close to local amenities and adjacent to multiple retailers. Photo: Zoopla
For £54,995, you can have your own stall in the historic Halifax Borough Market. Lily Spencer's is an established business offering a range of deli products including meats, dairy produce, pies and much more. Photo: Zoopla
Play Palace is on West Parade in Halifax and is for sale for £65,000. It began trading in 2015 and has built up a solid and enviable reputation within the area. Photo: Zoopla