Czerwik Fine Wines and Cheeses: Family-run shop in Brighouse announces first dates for wine and cheese evenings in the new year

After announcing it would be closing this year, Czerwik Fine Wines and Cheeses has shared what plans are for the business moving forward into 2025.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Back in October the popular shop on Commercial Street announced that it would be shutting on December 31 but that it “would not be the end” for the business.

Sharing at the time managing director John Murphy said: "We have enjoyed serving the people of Brighouse and would like to thank each and every one of our customers for their loyal support, fun, laughter and memories made over the last 33 years.

John Murphy from Czerwick Fine Wine and Cheeses in Brisghouse

"We will be closing our doors on December 31.

"This is not the end of our story. New things are coming.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the business has announced that it will hosting its popular cheese and wine tasting events at the shop in the new year.

The first dates for the events will be April 4, 5,11 ,12, 18 and 19 with more to be announced soon.