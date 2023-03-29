An Italian chef who came to the UK 11 years ago has opened a new pizzeria and bar near Halifax.

Giuseppe Misuraca has worked in several Halifax restaurants - including La Luna and Pollino - as well as eateries in Huddersfield, Manchester and Leeds.

Now he has decided the time is right to open his own restaurant in West Vale.

He has taken over what used to be Mexican restaurant Taquitos, on Green Lane, which shut earlier this year.

The new venture offers brunch, pasta and desserts but specialises in cocktails and gourmet pizza.

"People are loving the pizzas," he said. "It's proper Italian pizza."

Mason Elyas is the bar and floor manager. He said: "We're bringing something new to West Vale and Halifax. We've got lots of offers available."

To find out more, visit http://diospizza.co.uk/

