Eclipse Energy creates jobs as solar energy booms in Calderdale

Halifax-based energy efficiency specialists, Eclipse Energy, are creating more local jobs as demand for solar energy booms in the area.

By Abigail Kellett
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 6:00 am

Eclipse Energy work across The North of England installing energy efficient measures in homes, both domestically and as part of large government contracts. They are the main sponsor of Halifax Panthers Rugby League club and were recognised as Insulation Installer of the Year at the 2022 Yorkshire Energy Efficiency Awards.

Earlier in the year, the company announced that they were expanding their range of services, adding both domestic and commercial solar panel installations to their existing insulation and heating products. These solar systems generate free electricity from the sun, which can be stored and used at night-time in a home battery.

Demand for the service has skyrocketed as homeowners have become more environmentally conscious, and in response to rising energy bills across the country. The company have already created nine full time positions, with plans to create another 10 jobs in the next 12 months.

Eclipse Energy Now Employ Over 100 People in the Local Area

Daniel Cawdron, Director of the Renewable Energy Division, commented “The demand for our solar energy products has been huge, and we’d like to thank everyone who’s got in touch and for their patience as we handle so many enquiries. It’s great to be able to help so many people and create local jobs”.

“We know that people are worried about energy prices, and we’re working as hard as we can to scale up while still delivering a high-quality service”.

The company anticipate that they could install up to 500 domestic systems in 2023, with 5 Megawatts of commercial solar on top of this.

