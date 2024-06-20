Euro 2024: Boothown brewery names latest beer 'Hey Jude' in honour of England star Jude Bellingham
Real Madrid star Bellingham scored England’s winner in the opening game against Serbia and will be a key man in their quest for silverware in Germany.
And Halifax’s Darkland Brewery have named their newest creation after the midfielder.
Joe Blencowe, from the brewery, said: "We're all football fans and following England, and we just wanted to do something to be involved in supporting them.
"Jude being England's star man and Real Madrid's star man and our best hope of success, we thought if we're going to name a beer after someone, it should be him.
"About a month before the tournament, we were doing a new brew anyway, and I thought instead of coming up with a standard name, why not use 'Hey Jude?'"
The award-winning brewery, which opened in 2018, is based at Ladyship Business Park, and Joe says it’s latest addition seems to be going down well.
"We mainly supply within 20 miles of Halifax and the beer is in the Royal Oak, Copley Cricket Club, The Fox and Goose, The Murgatroyd, Meandering Bear, Trading Club, all independent bars and pubs,” he said.
"It’s an extra pale, so very light, not too hoppy. It uses lager based hops but it’s an ale.
"We didn’t want to make it something only real connoisseurs would like, we wanted it to encourage people to try real ale who might not have before.”
If Bellingham scores the winner in the Euro 2024 final, would Joe send him a crate of the beer?
"We’d love to, yeah,” he said. “I’m sure I’ll put something on Twitter and see if he answers it. If he offers me tickets I’ll drive some over for him myself!”