News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Here are some of the places suggested by Halifax Courier readersHere are some of the places suggested by Halifax Courier readers
Here are some of the places suggested by Halifax Courier readers

Nights out in Halifax: 8 of the best places to go for cocktails in Halifax, Brighouse, Sowerby Bridge, West Vale and Hebden Bridge

Cocktails are definitely on the menu at this time of year – and there are some fabulous places to enjoy one in Calderdale.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 14th Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT

Whether it is for a festive night out or to mark the beginning of the new year, nothing says celebrations like a good cocktail.

From Cosmopolitans and Manhattans to Mai Tais and Mojitos, there’s something for every taste.

We asked Courier readers for their favourite places to go for cocktails.

Here, in no particular order, are some of the most popular suggestions.

Revo Records: One of the founders of iconic Halifax records shop is leaving after 36 years

Halifax sunbeds: Best tanning salon in West Yorkshire opens second venture in Calderdale village

Halifax fish and chip shop which shut after 40 years with same family replaced with takeaway with Michelin star chef

Mum's House is at Wards End in Halifax town centre

1. Nights out in Halifax: 8 of the best places to go for cocktails in Halifax, Brighouse, Sowerby Bridge, West Vale and Hebden Bridge

Mum's House is at Wards End in Halifax town centre Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Villain Bar is on Commercial Street in Brighouse

2. Nights out in Halifax: 8 of the best places to go for cocktails in Halifax, Brighouse, Sowerby Bridge, West Vale and Hebden Bridge

Villain Bar is on Commercial Street in Brighouse Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Circle Lounge is on Commercial Street in Halifax town centre

3. Nights out in Halifax: 8 of the best places to go for cocktails in Halifax, Brighouse, Sowerby Bridge, West Vale and Hebden Bridge

Circle Lounge is on Commercial Street in Halifax town centre Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Vine is on Stainland Road in West Vale

4. Nights out in Halifax: 8 of the best places to go for cocktails in Halifax, Brighouse, Sowerby Bridge, West Vale and Hebden Bridge

Vine is on Stainland Road in West Vale Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:HalifaxSowerby BridgeBrighouseCalderdaleHebden BridgeWest Vale