Cocktails are definitely on the menu at this time of year – and there are some fabulous places to enjoy one in Calderdale.

Whether it is for a festive night out or to mark the beginning of the new year, nothing says celebrations like a good cocktail.

From Cosmopolitans and Manhattans to Mai Tais and Mojitos, there’s something for every taste.

We asked Courier readers for their favourite places to go for cocktails.

Here, in no particular order, are some of the most popular suggestions.

1 . Nights out in Halifax: 8 of the best places to go for cocktails in Halifax, Brighouse, Sowerby Bridge, West Vale and Hebden Bridge Mum's House is at Wards End in Halifax town centre Photo: subm Photo Sales

2 . Nights out in Halifax: 8 of the best places to go for cocktails in Halifax, Brighouse, Sowerby Bridge, West Vale and Hebden Bridge Villain Bar is on Commercial Street in Brighouse Photo: subm Photo Sales

3 . Nights out in Halifax: 8 of the best places to go for cocktails in Halifax, Brighouse, Sowerby Bridge, West Vale and Hebden Bridge Circle Lounge is on Commercial Street in Halifax town centre Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales