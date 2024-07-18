Nights out in Halifax: Nightclub in Halifax town centre applies to open until 5.30am
Maggie’s, on Commercial Street, can currently stay open until 4.30am but has made an application to Calderdale Council to vary its licence.
If approved, it would mean the nightspot can open until 5.30am.
It has also applied for a variation to its current door supervisor requirements.
Anyone wanting to comment on the application needs to contact the council’s licensing team by August 1.
As reported by the Courier, Maggie’s and its sister bar McFly’s are currently on the market for £500,000.
According to the listing on Rightmove, the nightclub has traded in Halifax for 10 years and has capacity for 1,000 people.
"Maggie's – a nightclub in the heart of Halifax – has a feature bar in the centre of the property with ample booth seating, DJ stand/stage and dancefloor,” says the listing.
"Mcfly's can be accessed via Maggie's however they are currently separate bars with their own external access.
"Mcfly's bar is very well presented, stylish bar and focuses on its offering of drinks, service and overall experience.
"To the first floor there is a function room which is available to hire and has capacity for up to 100 guests.
"Both businesses currently trade on Fridays, Saturdays and bank holiday Sunday's with the most recent annual turnover at c.£1.18m.”
Anyone interested in buying the businesses should contact Walker Singleton’s Halifax office on 01422 430000.
