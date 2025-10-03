A Halifax bar undergoing a makeover is hoping to extend its opening hours until 5am.

McFly’s Bar, on Commercial Street, has made a licencing application to Calderdale Council for the change.

Anyone wanting to comment on the bid can do so in writing to the Licensing Unit, Town Hall, Halifax, HX1 1UJ.

The Courier reported earlier this week how McFly’s is undergoing a revamp, transforming into POP Bar and Club.

It is holding a “grand opening” on Friday, October 31 when it says it will be open between 9pm and 3am.

Entry is free before 11pm and £5 afterwards.

Maggie’s, which is next door, has posted: “McFly’s is transforming into Pop Bar and Club, bringing you the ultimate party atmosphere with feel-good pop vibes all night long.”

Pop and Maggie’s are both under new management, now being run by Society Bar Group, who also run Society Leeds and Society Pontefract.