Pearl Supermarket, Halifax.Pearl Supermarket, Halifax.
Pearl Supermarket, Halifax.

Pearl Supermarket: See inside the Halifax supermarket open again after a devastating blaze last year

One of Halifax’s favourite shops is back open a year after a massive blaze ravaged its original home.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 8th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

Pearl Supermarket has brand new premises in the new Broadway Retail Park on Queen Road.

Owner ‘T’ Zaman says customers have told him they are thrilled the supermarket is back and are delighted with its new location, which comes with plenty of parking.

"It was really, really hard after the fire,” he said. “I couldn't go to the site. It took a long time for me to go back.

"I thought it must have been a dream.

"We've been really busy since reopening. People love it."

The previous premises at 5 and 6 Queens Road was hit by a huge fire in April 2022.

Crews from 15 fire stations were called to tackle the blaze.

