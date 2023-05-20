See inside plush new canalside bar and restaurant in Sowerby Bridge offering 'Coco Pops' cocktails

A new bar and restaurant has opened in Sowerby Bridge and its team say they have had a “brilliant start”.

People have been flocking to Artemis, at the canal basin off Wharf Street, to enjoy the swanky new premises.

Food on offer includes a range of tapas dishes and burgers, and there are some quirky cocktails too, including “Cocopops Mocha Ya Ya” and the “Tangfastic Tropical Margarita”.

But there is no meaning to the interesting name, say the team: “We just couldn’t afford to redecorate all the A’s that are inside.”

Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.

