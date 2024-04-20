We asked Courier readers which are the best beer gardens in CalderdaleWe asked Courier readers which are the best beer gardens in Calderdale
With warmer weather on the horizon, many people’s thoughts are turning to spending sunny days in a brilliant beer garden.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 20th Apr 2024, 06:00 BST

There are some lovely pubs and bars in Calderdale with some great al fresco areas and some stunning views.

We asked Courier readers for recommendations of the best beer gardens to visit and there were plenty of suggestions.

Here, in no particular order, are 10 of the favourites.

1. West Yorkshire pubs: 10 of the best beer gardens to enjoy an al fresco pint or cocktail in Halifax, Ripponden, Greetland and Elland according to Courier readers

Goldfields Organisation of Local Development of Sports - or GOLDS - is a collaboration between Elland RLFC and Greetland FC at Goldfields in Greetland Photo: subm

The Fleece Countryside Inn is in Barkisland

2. West Yorkshire pubs: 10 of the best beer gardens to enjoy an al fresco pint or cocktail in Halifax, Ripponden, Greetland and Elland according to Courier readers

The Fleece Countryside Inn is in Barkisland Photo: subm

Hogs Head Brew House is on Stanley Street in Sowerby Bridge

3. West Yorkshire pubs: 10 of the best beer gardens to enjoy an al fresco pint or cocktail in Halifax, Ripponden, Greetland and Elland according to Courier readers

Hogs Head Brew House is on Stanley Street in Sowerby Bridge Photo: subm

The Ivy House is on Shay Lane in Holmfield

4. West Yorkshire pubs: 10 of the best beer gardens to enjoy an al fresco pint or cocktail in Halifax, Ripponden, Greetland and Elland according to Courier readers

The Ivy House is on Shay Lane in Holmfield Photo: subm

