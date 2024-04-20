There are some lovely pubs and bars in Calderdale with some great al fresco areas and some stunning views.

We asked Courier readers for recommendations of the best beer gardens to visit and there were plenty of suggestions.

Here, in no particular order, are 10 of the favourites.

1. Goldfields Organisation of Local Development of Sports - or GOLDS - is a collaboration between Elland RLFC and Greetland FC at Goldfields in Greetland

2. The Fleece Countryside Inn is in Barkisland

3. Hogs Head Brew House is on Stanley Street in Sowerby Bridge