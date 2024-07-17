Average Gen Z smoker takes six days a year in unauthorised smoke breaks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Workplace stress is something that affects everyone differently, but, according to new research, Gen Z are the ones most likely to slack on the job by taking extra cigarette breaks away from their desk. This time off all adds up, with the average Gen Z smoker blagging the equivalent of six days annual leave in cig breaks each year.

The study, by online retailer Haypp, was carried out to uncover the correlation between workplace stress and smoking, and found that up to 46% of Gen Z workers admitted that they will spend 20 minutes each work day smoking instead of working, outside of break hours.

The worst offenders for slacking on the job and going for a crafty cigarette were Gen Z, who were closely followed by Boomers, Gen X and lastly Millennials. Interestingly, while millennials were the least likely to slack during work time for a smoke break, the research also found that they are in fact the most stressed out generation with two thirds (66%) saying that workplace pressure increases their cigarette intake, although not during work hours!

The study looked into how workplace stress can impact smokers’ habits and found that five of the top ten causes of smoking are work related, including:

25% smoking to release tension at work

24% smoking after a hard day at work

22% smoke to go on a break from work

21% smoking when they’re under pressure

21% smoke more often when they are dealing with an increased workload

The UK workforce also listed stress (60%), anxiety (43%), and being annoyed or irritated (33%), as the three main factors that influence how much they smoke.

While the data indicated Gen Z are the biggest slackers, and millennials are the most highly strung, certain industries are also more affected than others. In fact, Estate Agents and those working in the property sector are the most prolific smokers in the UK, with 55% of those surveyed admitting to smoking every day. The 10 most addicted professions, whose workers admit to smoking on a daily basis, are:

Estate Agents & property 55%

Builders & construction 48%

Social Care 47%

Hospitality 44%

Management 44%

Sales 42%

Retail 40%

Environment 39%

Tourism 38%

Leisure 36%

Markus Lindblad, from Haypp, said: “The UK government has made great strides in reducing smoking rates but it’s clear that more can be done. The research clearly shows a connection between workplace stress and smoking, so employers now have a role to play when it comes to reducing smoking rates. As well as working on employee stress levels, this could also be by including encouraging smoke-free alternatives such as vapes or nicotine pouches which are proven to be much less harmful than cigarettes.”

Haypp has created an online tool showing how smoking rates differ based on industry, to find out how your profession stacks up, visit https://www.haypp.com/uk/nicopedia/workplace-stress-and-smoking-patterns/