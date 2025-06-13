Cyclist Embarks on a charity bike ride to Germany
Covering approximately 1266km, the ride will take Richard through multiple countries, Uk/France/Belgium/The Netherlands & Germany, navigating diverse terrains and weather conditions (hopefully sunny). The challenge is not just a test of endurance but also a mission to make a difference in the lives of those in need.
Richard says: “I’m excited but also a little nervous about the journey ahead, having back up from my company Deponti on route will be a big support though. But knowing that every mile I pedal will contribute to Papyrus & Overgate Hospice makes it all worthwhile.”
I’m cycling to support Papyrus as Jack, a friend of my 15 year old son died by suicide in January, Suicide is the biggest killer of people aged 35 and under in the UK, many suicides are preventable and all Donations raised from my ride will go directly towards their suicide prevention helpline, HOPELINE247 staffed by trained suicide prevention advisers.
I'm also cycling in memory of my good friend Joe Kitcher. Joe sadly died of a brain tumour a number of years ago in his late fifties, his palliative care was given by Overgate Hospice, they are currently in need of extending their hospice facilities in Yorkshire and need as many donations as possible to support their 'Big Build Project'.”
Supporters can follow Richard’s journey on Instagram @le_tour_deponti and donate via JustGiving using the links below. Every donation big or small, will help make a difference.
Overgate Hospice: https://www.justgiving.com/page/letourdeponti
Papyrus Prevention of Young Suicide: Richard Kelly is fundraising for PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide