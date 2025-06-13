Cyclist Embarks on a charity bike ride to Germany

Cycling enthusiast Richard Kelly is embarking on an extraordinary challenge: a charity bike ride from Rugby in the UK to Leipzig in Germany. This ambitious journey aims to raise awareness and much-needed funds for two important causes: Papyrus and Overgate Hospice. Papyrus is a UK charity dedicated to preventing young suicide and promoting positive mental health and emotional well-being among young people. Overgate Hospice provides palliative care to individuals with life-limiting illnesses, ensuring they receive compassionate, holistic care and support.

Covering approximately 1266km, the ride will take Richard through multiple countries, Uk/France/Belgium/The Netherlands & Germany, navigating diverse terrains and weather conditions (hopefully sunny). The challenge is not just a test of endurance but also a mission to make a difference in the lives of those in need.

Richard says: “I’m excited but also a little nervous about the journey ahead, having back up from my company Deponti on route will be a big support though. But knowing that every mile I pedal will contribute to Papyrus & Overgate Hospice makes it all worthwhile.”

I’m cycling to support Papyrus as Jack, a friend of my 15 year old son died by suicide in January, Suicide is the biggest killer of people aged 35 and under in the UK, many suicides are preventable and all Donations raised from my ride will go directly towards their suicide prevention helpline, HOPELINE247 staffed by trained suicide prevention advisers.

Richard with friends and family of Joe.

I'm also cycling in memory of my good friend Joe Kitcher. Joe sadly died of a brain tumour a number of years ago in his late fifties, his palliative care was given by Overgate Hospice, they are currently in need of extending their hospice facilities in Yorkshire and need as many donations as possible to support their 'Big Build Project'.”

Supporters can follow Richard’s journey on Instagram @le_tour_deponti and donate via JustGiving using the links below. Every donation big or small, will help make a difference.

Overgate Hospice: https://www.justgiving.com/page/letourdeponti

Papyrus Prevention of Young Suicide: Richard Kelly is fundraising for PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide