Halifax dad going pink to support local SEND charity

Local Dad, "Grizzly" Loben dying beard pink for SEND Charity.

Local Dad, Jason Loben, will be dying his well-loved beard pink on 29th October to help raise money for Unique Ways, a local charity that supports the families of children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND), and is asking for people to make donations to the charity, or share their link with his story to raise awareness of their services in the Calderdale area.

Father of two neurodiverse boys, Jason (known to his friends as "Grizzly") has found the support and advice provided by Unique Ways invaluable over the years, and not only wants other people in the community to know about the charity, but also wants to give back by raising donations for them to support their volunteers.

Unique Ways is a parent-carer led charity, offering support, guidance and a range of services to families with disabled children aged 0-25. They’re based in Halifax, West Yorkshire, covering the whole of the Calderdale area and beyond. You can visit their website at https://www.uniqueways.org.uk/, and you can donate at https://www.justgiving.com/charity/calderdale-parent-carers-council. If you donate, please put a note mentioning you were led there by this article, if possible.

The family have created a public facebook post that you can follow and share where they will post "after" photos on 29th October, and ask that people share it as much as possible.

https://www.facebook.com/NattylouLoben/posts/10161587829735009

Look out for Grizzy around Halifax in early November, he'll be easy to spot with a bright pink beard!