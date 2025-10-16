Overgate Hospice invites the community to discover the power of Volunteering at their open afternoon this Saturday!

Overgate Hospice is welcoming the Calderdale community to a special Volunteer drop-in event this Saturday, from 1:30pm to 3:30pm at the Day Hospice.

This event encourages anyone interested in volunteering to drop by, have a chat, and explore how even a small amount of time can make a meaningful difference.

From fundraising and catering and retail to administration, and patient support, there are numerous ways to get involved, with every role playing an important part in helping Overgate provide compassionate care to patients with life-limiting illnesses and their families.

Throughout the afternoon, future volunteers will have the opportunity to:

Meet the friendly Overgate team and learn about the wide range of volunteer roles available.

Hear inspiring stories from current volunteers and discover the powerful impact they have made.

Explore the personal benefits of volunteering, including developing new skills, gaining confidence, forming lasting friendships, and becoming part of something truly meaningful in the heart of the community.

Sarah Page, Volunteering Services Manager at Overgate Hospice, shared her thoughts ahead of the event:

“This event offers a fantastic chance for anyone considering volunteering to find out what it’s really like. Even giving just a few hours a month can make a huge difference. We work closely with each individual to find a role that suits their interests, skills, and availability.”

The Overgate Volunteers team is eager to meet everyone, learn more about what motivates them, and help find the perfect volunteering role for every individual. Whether retired, working, studying, or simply looking for a way to give back locally, all are welcome to come along, enjoy a cuppa, and see how they can become part of something truly special.

No booking is necessary – just drop in!

For more information about volunteering at Overgate Hospice, please contact the Volunteering Team on 01422 379151 or email [email protected].