Calderdale nursery to shut as owners who have cared for thousands of children over more than 40 years retire

Julie and Steven White, who run Bents Farm Day Nursery in Norland, are closing the setting at the end of December.

They have run the nursery for the last 27 years at the working farm where they live.

Julie used to be a nurse but began childminding after the eldest of the couple’s three daughters was born.

Over the past 42 years, they have even cared for children whose parents Julie looked after when they were little.

"A lot keep in touch,” said Julie.

"We get parents ringing up to let us know that children who came to the nursery are going off to university now.”

Julie helped run the creche at Sowerby Bridge Adult Education Centre and a playgroup at Norland Working Men’s Club, which later moved to portable buildings at Norland School.

The couple opened the nursery 1995 with nine children, and now have 104 youngsters and 24 members of staff.

They were also foster parents for 11 years, welcoming hundreds of children into their home.

"Caring has always been my profession,” said Julie.

"I just love children. I love watching them develop and grow, and being proud of them when they leave to go to school and knowing that we’ve had that input.”

The couple, who have two grandchildren, will still have their farm to run but plan to spend more time with their family and travelling.