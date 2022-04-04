Hearing constant reports on the news, the pupils were understandably questioning what was happening and leaders in schools wanted to support these questions and show their pupils there was a way to respond.

The Todmorden Cluster of schools, joined by yellow and blue ribbons, observed two minutes silence followed by a short prayer service.

In the silence of those moments, the children provided a powerful message to one another and to those within the community who had also come to gather.

Todmorden schools unite to support those affected by the conflict in Ukraine

Elizabeth Lloyd, Headteacher of St Joseph's RC Academy, explained, "We are responsible not only for educating, but also forming our children, as they grow and develop. The focus of this occasion was not who we are but rather, why we stood together.