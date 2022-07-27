Calderdale sees less COVID tests but more returning positive results

Calderdale-wide Government figures – which were last updated on July 20 – show less people tested but more returned positive results.

The borough-wide Government figures show that between July 9, and July 15, 2022, 16 people tested positive for the virus in Calderdale, a 100 per cent increase on the previous seven days.

Between July 11, 2022, and July 17, 2022, 109 people went into hospital with coronavirus, a 7.9 per cent increase on the previous seven days.

There were 77 patients in hospital with coronavirus on July 19, 2022 – no patients were in a hospital bed with a mechanical ventilator on the same date.

Between July 9, 2022, and July 15, 2022, two people died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test – a 33.3 per cent decrease compared to the previous seven days.

Between July 13, 2022, and July 20, 2022, there were 5,156 COVID tests carried out, a decrease of 5.7 per cent compared to the previous seven days.

Calderdale Council’s coronavirus dashboard now refers people to the Government site via links.

The Government’s Middle Super Output Area statistics break areas down to around 7,000 people.

The data below shows the number of cases in each area and, in brackets, the case rate for that area, in the seven-day period ending on July 15, 2022 (these figures were also last updated on July 20.

When there are less than three cases, the Government does not show the data to protect individuals’ identity.