Here's how Omicron is impacting on Calderdale's council and hospital staffing levels

Rising Covid-19 rates are putting growing pressure on hospitals and other services.

The last two weeks saw 114 staff off - over a quarter of the 293 total absences recorded in the rest of the previous 12 months.

The highly-transmissible nature of Omicron has also impacted on staff absences at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust.

NHS England data shows 594 staff at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust were off sick on January 2 – the latest date for which data is available.

Of them, 211 (36 per cent) were off because they had Covid-19, or were self-isolating due to the virus.

This was a 52 per cent increase on a week before, when 139 Covid-related absences were recorded.

According to the most recent figures available, Covid-19 case rates in Calderdale were at 2,161.9 per 100,000 in the week ending January 5.

That is a huge rise compared to a rate of 1,791 per 100,000 in the week ending January 1, just four days earlier, when around one in 15 people were testing positive for the virus.

Figures also show that three-quarters of people in Calderdale have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The data shows 144,574 people had received both jabs by January 9 (Sunday) – 76 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 83 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

The number of Covid-related deaths in the UK reached more than 150,000 this week.

Leader of Calderdale Council Tim Swift said the flag at Halifax Town Hall would be flown at half-mast as a mark of respect.

“This is an incredibly sad and significant milestone,” he said. “Each figure represents the tragic loss of a person to this cruel disease, as well as grieving loved ones and communities. We send our deepest sympathies and thoughts to everyone affected.

“Up to December 24, 2021, 423 Calderdale residents have died with Covid-19 mentioned on their death certificate. The numbers are a stark reminder that the virus is still very serious.

“There is hope. The success of the vaccine programme is thankfully reducing the number of people becoming seriously ill and dying, and the borough’s response throughout the pandemic has been nothing but inspirational.

"Calderdale people look out for each other, and whenever we ask you to help out, step up or volunteer, you do.