Dean Clough brewery tap named Pub of the Season

The Calderdale branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has announced that its Autumn Pub of the Season will be Stod Fold.

Sited just through Gate one of the Dean Clough Mill site sits the brewery tap for the venue that brews at Ogden.

According to What Pub? - the internet pub database run by CAMRA, the Campaign for Real Ale - the pub was originally named Stod Fold Brewery Tap, but is now known simply as Stod Fold Dean Clough.

The pub, which was only opened in 2017, was chosen at the October meeting of CAMRA Halifax and Calderdale to receive their Autumn Pub of the Season (POTS) award.

Pubs are chosen for these seasonal awards by a democratic vote of the branch members.

During the meeting Janice said, “I can take anyone there and they always feel comfortable”. Justin added, “They do good and varied food, and there is always a dark beer on.” Lisa agreed, “It is a comfortable modern pub, and it stocks the full range of Stod Fold real ales”.

The presentation evening will take place at Stod Fold Dean Clough on Wednesday, November 27, where CAMRA members will gather from 7:30pm onwards for a formal presentation of a certificate sometime between 8pm and 8.30pm.

