Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here is your guide to the best food from each participating country 🍝

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 will take place this May

37 countries are participating in Eurovision 2025

Here is your guide to popular food from each country

The grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 is set to take place on Saturday May 17 in Basel, Switzerland, where singers from various countries will perform an original song for a chance of winning the contest.

Ahead of the grand final, Eurovision will be also hosting two semi-finals, on Tuesday May 13 and Thursday May 15 to whittle down the participants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many fans of the Eurovision Song Contest will be planning on hosting Eurovision parties with plenty of party food to represent each country that is participating in the contest.

While we don’t know exactly which countries will make it to the grand final, here is a guide to the most popular food from each country that has been chosen to participate in the contest and if you can buy them in the UK.

Albania

Shkodra Elektronite will be representing Albania with the song Zjerm. A traditional dish from Albania is Tavë kosi. The dish is made from baked lamb and rice, served with flavoured yogurt sauce.

Armenia

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parg is representing Armenia with the song Survivor. A traditional dish from Armenia is harissa, which is a wheat and meat porridge. Not one for party food but maybe for the next day!

Australia

Australia’s entry for Eurovision is Go-Jo with the song Milkshake Man. A popular Australian treat is Tim-Tam’s, which are chocolate-covered biscuits. You can buy Tim-Tam’s in the UK in supermarkets such as Sainsbury’s, Asda and more.

Austria

JJ is the entrant for Austria, with the song Wasted Love. In Austria, Goulash is a popular dish which is a meat and vegetable stew.

Azerbaijan

For Eurovision, Azerbaijan is sending Mamagama with Run With U to represent. For Azerbaijan food it’s time to get the kebabs in!

Eurovision: The most popular food from each country for your party buffet | Ð¢Ð°ÑÑÑÐ½Ð° ÐÐ²Ð´Ð¾ÐºÐ¸Ð¼Ð¾Ð²Ð° - stock.adobe.com

Belgium

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belgium's entrant for Eurovision is Red Sebastian whose song is Strobe Lights. Belgium is well-known for its chocolate and you can purchase plenty of Belgian chocolate from UK supermarkets.

Croatia

Marko Bosnjak is representing Croatia with the song Poison Cake. Despite the name of Marko’s song, Croatia is known for its savoury food including fresh seafood.

Cyprus

Representing Cyprus in the Eurovision Song Contest is Theo Evan with Shh. A Cypriot food which has made its way over the UK is halloumi cheese, which can be purchased from most UK supermarkets.

Czechia

Czechia is sending Adonxs with the song Kiss Kiss Goodbye. Dumplings are a common staple in dishes from Czechia, made with a variety of fillings.

Denmark

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sissal is representing Denmark with the song Hallucination. Denmark is known for its delicious Danish pastries.

Estonia

Estonia’s entry is Tommy Cash with the coffee-inspired song Espresso Machiato. While Espresso’s might represent Tommy, pork is one of the most widely eaten meats of the country.

Finland

Representing Finland for this year’s Eurovision is Erika Vikman with Ich Komme. A traditional Finnish dish is Kalakukko which is a fish pie.

France

France is part of the ‘Big 5’ in Eurovision which means they have a secured place in the grand final, with Louane representing with the song Maman. A traditional French food for your party buffet is Quiche Lorraine, which can be purchased from UK supermarkets.

Georgia

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mariam Shengelia is representing Georgia with the song Freedom. Traditional Georgian dishes include ingredients such as cheese, walnuts and spices.

Germany

Germany is another ‘Big 5’ country, with Abor & Tynna representing with the song Baller. Germany is known for their sausages.

Greece

Greece is being represented by Klavdia who is singing the song Asteromata. Gyros is a popular Greek dish which has gained popularity in the UK also.

Iceland

Iceland’s Eurovision entry is Vaeb with the song Roa. Given Iceland’s location fish and seafood are a staple of the country.

Ireland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ireland are sending Emmy for Eurovision 2025, with the song Laika Party. Ireland are known to enjoy soda bread, which is a yeast-free bread made with buttermilk.

Israel

Yuval Raphael is representing Israel with the song New Day Will Rise. Traditional food from Israel includes Falafel, which can be purchased from most UK supermarkets.

Italy

Another ‘Big 5’ entrant is Lucio Corsi for Italy, performing the song Volevo essere un duro. We all know and love the Italian classics when it comes to food, which of course includes pasta and pizza.

Latvia

Latvia is being represented by Tautumeitas with the song Bur man laimi. For Latvian food, bread and dairy products are very popular and commonly used as ingredients.

Lithuania

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lithuania is being represented by Katarsis with the song Tavo akys. Popular Lithuanian food includes Cepelinai which are potato dumplings typically stuffed with meat, cheese or mushrooms.

Luxembourg

Representing Luxembourg is Laura Thorn with La poupee monte le son. A traditional dish from Luxembourg is kuddelfleck which is beef tripe breaded and fried with tomato sauce.

Malta

Malta is being represented by Miriana Conte with the song Serving. Traditionally, rabbit stew is enjoyed in Malta, although it may not be to everyone’s taste.

Montenegro

Nina Zizic is representing Montenegro with Dobrodosli. Montenegro food include Black Risotto which is a dish made with squid ink.

Netherlands

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Netherlands are sending Claude with the song C’est la vie. A traditional snack from the Netherlands is bitterballen which is a meat-based snack battered in a breadcrumb and egg mixture.

Norway

Kyle Alessandro is representing Norway with the song Lighter. A traditional Norwegian dish is Rokt Las which is smoked salmon.

PolandPoland is represented by Justyna Steczkowska with the song Gaja. A popular Polish dish is Bigos, which is a stew made with sauerkraut, cabbage, and various meats.

Portugal

Napa is representing Portugal with the song Deslocado. Pasteis de Nata is a beloved snack/dessert which are custard tarts.

San Marino

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

San Marino is represented by Gabry Ponte with the song Tutta l’Italia. A traditional San Marino food is bustrengo, which is a dessert usually served at Christmas.

Serbia

Princ is representing Serbia with the song Mila. For food, Serbia enjoy to eat ćevapi which is also known as grilled meatballs.

Slovenia

Slovenia is being represented by Klemen, with the song How Much Time Do We Have Left. A popular Slovenian dish is prekmurska gibanica which is a layered pastry cake.

Spain

Another ‘Big 5’ entrant is Spain, who is being represented by Melody with Esa diva. Popular Spanish foods include paella which is a rice based dish which usually features seafood or meat.

Sweden

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KAJ will be representing Sweden with the song Bara bada bastu. A popular Swedish dish is of course - meatballs. Sweden is also known for its pickled herring.

Switzerland

The host country of Eurovision 2025 is being represented by Zoe Me, with the song Voyage. Switzerland’s most recognised dish is fondue, which is melted cheese and wine.

Ukraine

Ukraine is represented by Ziferblat with the song Bird of Pray. An iconic national dish of Ukraine is Borscht, which is a beet soup blended with a variety of ingredients.

United Kingdom

Remember Monday is the UK’s chosen entrant for Eurovision 2025, with the song What The Hell Just Happened? Classically British dishes include fish and chips or a Sunday roast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can watch the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 on BBC and BBCiPlayer, including both semi-finals and the grand final.

If you have a food and drink story to share with us, we’d love to hear from you. You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.