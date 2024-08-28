Latest food hygiene ratings: New ratings given to these Calderdale establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Calderdale’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Beefeater Grill & Griddle, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1 George Street, Halifax, Calderdale was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 31.
The Olive Branch, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 20a - 20b Town Hall Street, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale was also given a score of four on July 31.
Golden Fleece Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at 1 Southlands, Bradshaw, Halifax, Calderdale was given a score of four on July 30.
