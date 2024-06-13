Properties with views like this across the Shibden Valley don't tend to stay on the market for long.

Interest in properties in and around Halifax has rocketed over the past 12 months, claims a local estate agent, as the Yorkshire town attracts more buyers from other areas.

The burgeoning interest is attributed by Matt Hobbs, manager of the Halifax branch of Ryder and Dutton, to an increased awareness of the area, due partly to its prominence in prime time tv dramas, to its excellent entertainment facilities, and to the town’s general transformation in recent years, so that when people visit and are impressed by their experience, they opt to move in permanently.

Mr Hobbs said: “Several popular dramas have been filmed in the town and have showcased Halifax to a global audience, with people from all over the world now coming here to go on tours of film sets and locations.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

"The ever-popular Piece Hall’s huge music and event line up that’s packed full of big stars is also bringing people into Halifax from across the UK.

A two-bedroom semi-detached home in Greenacres Avenue, Shelf HX3 7RL is currently for sale at £190,000. With lovely views, it is perfectly placed for easy access to Halifax centre, local amenities, schooling and commuter links.

“Halifax is now a cosmopolitan place to live that’s full of fantastic restaurants, bars, cafes and shops. Robert De Niro has been spotted eating in Ricci’s Place before, and high-profile celebrities have been seen at the La Luna restaurant. Halifax has definitely become the Hollywood of Yorkshire!”

Suburbs right across Halifax are growing in popularity, he added, but there are three within a 10-minute drive of the town centre that stand out particularly:

Northowram is hugely popular among young families because of its range of nurseries and schools, and great selection of family homes, from generously-sized semis to larger, detached properties. High-end new homes coming on the market are also in good supply, added Mr Hobbs:

“What also makes Northowram attractive is its village feel and community events that take place across the year, including the famous Scarecrow Trail. It has restaurants, bars and cafes too, so ticks a lot of boxes for people. Prices climb from £250,000 up to £700,000, so homes suit a range of budgets.”

This three-bed terraced home in Prospect Place, Norwood Green, is currently for sale at £195,000 with Ryder and Dutton. It has a 'sun trap' patio garden, a stylish lounge with original exposed wooden beams and log burning stove, with a modern, shaker-style galley kitchen.

Shibden Valley is an affluent rural location dotted with pockets of properties that all have beautiful scenery and country walks right on their doorstep.

“The BBC drama, Gentleman Jack, was filmed in this area, and it also boasts an award-winning pub, Shibden Mill Inn, which people travel to eat at from across the UK”, said Mr Hobbs.

“Properties here tend to be fairly high value and range from detached, farm-style houses to rustic cottages full of original features. The area is popular with mature couples and with young families, as there’s a good local primary school.”

Hipperholme and Lightcliffe are further hotspots that are seeing homes fly off the market.

"There’s a bustling high street full of eateries and shops, as well as a selection of renowned schools, including a grammar,” said the agent.

“The two linked suburbs have a huge range of property types to choose from, including semis, terraces, bungalows and traditional back-to-backs.

“Taylor Wimpey have built a large development in the area, so there are new build properties too, with further development planned.

“There’s an excellent community feel, and a music festival called Broadstock, which takes place at the rugby ground each year.

“Prices of properties in the area range from £150,000 to £700,000. Young and growing families are keen to move in.”