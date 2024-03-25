Inside this stunning Shibden property that has plenty of potential for new owners

The stunning property offers plenty of scope to extend and reconfigure, in what must be one of the best vantage points in this part of Yorkshire

Accessed from Brow Lane, the cottage has direct access to a sizeable garage, and further parking space. Steps lead down from the garage to the useful workshop or store below.

Opportunities to update and restyle the interior of the property create great potential in this family home.

An entrance hall with open feature staircase to the first-floor landing links to the main reception lounge, which stretches from front to back with a large picture window yielding breathtaking views.

A sun room again has glorious landscapes to look out on, with access to the private side lawn and garden.

In the kitchen with open views are fitted units and an access hatch to the underdrawings and storage or utility area, with potential to be converted to further living accommodation.

From the first floor landing are three bedrooms that look over the valley, and a family bathroom.

A pleasant garden to the south side of the plot offers seclusion while to the west, a patio area has extensive views over the gardens and beyond.

There is grazing land with further outbuildings that are suitable for a variety of uses.

This property’s exceptional location in the heart of beautiful walking and cycling country is also close to a comprehensive mix of shops, services and amenities in nearby Halifax.

Dale Cottage, Brow Lane, Shibden, Halifax, has an asking price of £650,000, with Hamilton Bower estate agents, Northowram, Halifax.

1 . Dale Cottage, Brow Lane, Shibden, Halifax An alternative view of the property, that has a secluded side garden. Photo: Hamilton Bower, Northowram, Halifax Photo Sales

2 . Dale Cottage, Brow Lane, Shibden, Halifax An overview of Dale Cottage and its glorious green surroundings. Photo: Hamilton Bower, Northowram, Halifax Photo Sales

3 . Dale Cottage, Brow Lane, Shibden, Halifax The conservatory has views of the garden and beyond. Photo: Hamilton Bower estate agents, Northowram, Halifax Photo Sales

4 . Dale Cottage, Brow Lane, Shibden, Halifax The conservatory has access from the lounge. Photo: Hamilton Bower estate agents, Northowram, Halifax Photo Sales