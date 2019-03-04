Brighouse and Rastrick Brass Band was victorious at Yorkshire Brass Band Championships

Brighouse and Rastrick Brass Band proved they were top of the brass when they emerged victorious at the Yorkshire Brass Band Championships.

Around 60 ensembles competed in the championships at Huddersfield Town Hall.

Read: Sarah Lancashire says Last Tango in Halifax and Happy Valley are both returning to TV

The band competed in the Championship section of the competition with other top ensembles including Black Dyke, Grimethorpe Colliery and Elland Silver.

Each band was asked to play Seascapes by Ray Steadman-Allen and after wowing the audience Brighouse and Rastrick Brass Band emerged as champions.

They have earned a place at the national stages of the competition at Cheltenham Race Course and the Royal Albert Hall.

Hebden Bridge Band preparing to perform at the championships

As well as placing top, the band's euphonium player, Chris Robertson, was named best soloist.

Black Dyke Band's Zoe Lovatt-Cooper, flugel, gained recognition for best instrumentalist and 13-year-old Lewis Barton from Elland Silver Band was the youngest player.

Read: How Calderdale towns and villages got their names and what they mean

Black Dyke Band placed sixth in the competition and Elland Silver Band finished eighth.

A number of other Calderdale bands also competed in the competition, including Hebden Bridge Band, Clifton and Lightcliffe Band and Friendly Band.