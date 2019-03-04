Sarah Lancashire says Last Tango in Halifax and Happy Valley are both returning to TV

More film crews could be returning to Calderdale soon as Sarah Lancashire confirms that Last Tango in Halifax will return for a new series - and that Happy Valley will also make a comeback.

Lancashire, who stars in both programmes which are filmed in and around Calderdale, said writer Sally Wainwright is already at work penning new episodes of Last Tango in Halifax.

Wainwright's latest series Gentleman Jack, based on the life of historic Halifax woman Anne Lister and filmed at Shibden Hall, is set to hit our screens this spring.

We last saw Last Tango in Halifax on our screens back in 2016 for a two part Christmas special.

Some people thought that there might never be a fourth series but Lancashire told Graham Norton on BBC Radio 2: "I have news, we do plan to do some more this year.

"It's a great show and the genius writer who is Sally Wainwright is on the case."

Lancashire also confirmed there will be new episodes of the popular drama series Happy Valley.

She said: "We will return with Happy Valley at some point, it will come back."

Earlier in the radio show Lancashire discussed bringing popular series back for more episodes, and said: "If you have a good piece it's great to have something that returns, as long as it doesn't return forever.

"You have to make really considered decisions about whether it should return or whether you just leave it on a high."

She added: "You make these decisions whether to stay with a drama for so many different reasons. It’s not necessary just professional, it could be personal, but I do feel alarm bells ringing when I think we have done it, we have said it all now."

