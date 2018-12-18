Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team raises almost £3000 from Christmas street collection

Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team has plenty to celebrate as it raised almost £3000 during its annual Christmas street collection.

Team members were out and about in Halifax and Keighley to raise the funds and collected a grand total of £2927.35.

The money will go towards the team's annual running costs for the forthcoming year.

A Search and Rescue spokesperson said: "While we were collecting in West Yorkshire, James, a CVSRT probationary team member, bumped into members from BRH Bundesverband Rettungshunde e.V., a Bavarian SAR team fundraising in Munich!

"We thoroughly enjoyed meeting everyone who braved the bitterly cold weather of Halifax and Keighley. Folk up north really are a hardy lot!

"A HUGE thank you for all the generous donations, heart warming words of support and treats for the dogs!"

