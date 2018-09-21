Arrest made after drugs warrant executed in Halifax

A man was arrested from a Halifax property after a drugs warrant was executed by police.

Officers in Calderdale attended the address of Stafford Avenue at 8.30pm on September 14.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class A controlled substance and has been released from police custody.

Enquiries remain ongoing.

