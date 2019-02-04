Calderdale detectives arrest 33 men as part of child sex abuse investigation in Halifax

Police investigating non-recent allegations of child sexual exploitation in Calderdale have arrested 33 men as part of an ongoing operation.

The men, aged between 30 to 40 years, were arrested and a number of addresses in Calderdale, Bradford and Kirklees were searched following an extensive policing operation (which commenced on 9 October 2018).

All of those arrested have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

The investigation centres on allegations made by one woman of sexual abuse committed against her as child predominantly in the Halifax area between 2002 and 2005.

Detective Inspector Laura Nield, of Calderdale District Safeguarding, said: “Protecting and safeguarding children is a top priority for the Force and this operation forms part of West Yorkshire Police’s ongoing commitment to investigating both current and non-recent sexual offences against children.

“These crimes affect the most vulnerable in our society and are truly heinous crimes.

“We have specialist safeguarding units in each of our five policing districts, which include officers dedicated to investigating and dealing with both current and non-recent child sexual exploitation.

“Tackling child abuse is not something the Police can do alone, and we continue to work closely with local authorities, charities and other organisations to support victims and bring offenders to justice.

“All our investigations are victim-led and the long-term wellbeing of those victims is of paramount importance.

“We would urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse, no matter when it took place, to report it to the police. You will be listened to, taken seriously and supported by professionals with experience of dealing with these kind of offences.”

West Yorkshire Police continues to work with Calderdale Council and other partner agencies across the district to tackle crimes of this nature. If you or anyone have any information relating to child sex abuse, you should call West Yorkshire Police on 101.

