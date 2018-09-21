Halifax paedophile banned from bus stops and shops nationwide after tricking school children

A convicted sex offender from Halifax who repeatedly ignored a court order aimed at stopping him from having contact with children has been jailed.

Elderly pervert Kevin Shutt has now been banned from going to bus stops and shops anywhere in the country when kids are going to and from school.

The white-haired pensioner tricked well-meaning youngsters by deliberately dropping his wallet on the ground and then offering to "treat" them for their good deed when they handed it back.

But the 69-year-old, who was jailed in 2010 for performing sex acts in front of kids using a webcam, then persuaded his victims to put their hand in his pockets to take out £1 coins as their reward.

Shutt, of Park Fields, Mount Tabor, Halifax, targeted two boys and two girls, aged between 10 and 12, during a series of offences.

Bradford Crown Court heard how Shutt targeted one boy while he waited for a bus to school in Hebden Bridge.

Shutt used the same ruse of dropping his wallet when two girls were walking near a supermarket in Mytholmroyd and three days later he did it again when he saw a boy walking home from school in Hebden Bridge.

After being charged with those offences earlier this year Shutt was given police bail, but he was then seen near to another schoolgirl at a store in Halifax.

Married man Shutt pleaded guilty to a total of five breaches of the indefinite Sexual Offences Prevention Order which was imposed back in 2010 as part of his previous prison sentence for engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

Judge David Hatton QC jailed Shutt and imposed a new Sexual Harm Prevention Order which includes a nationwide ban on the defendant going to bus stops or retail outlets at times when children are going to or from school.

The restriction means he cannot attend at any bus stop or retail outlet on a weekday between 8am and 9am and 3.30pm and 4.30pm.

"These were quite deliberate and flagrant breaches of the order which you persistently committed clearly having no respect whatsoever for the court order," the judge told Shutt.

The judge explained that he would have jailed Shutt for three years following a trial, but his guilty pleas to the charges meant his jail term had to be reduced by about 20 per cent to 28 months.

