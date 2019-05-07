Knife wielding robber jailed for raid on Halifax convenience store

A robber armed with a knife and threatened a woman in a Halifax convience store has been put behind bars.

Tyler Griffiths, aged 22 of Bower Street, Harrogate was jailed for three years for the robbery at Pellon Lane newsagents on February 10 this year, alongside other offences.

Griffiths entered the store armed with a knife and demanded the cashier, a woman in her 20s, handed over money from the till.

MORE CRIME: Halifax teen football fan handed banning order for throwing missile at Burnley match

He was traced by Calderdale CID after a CCTV appeal issued on the West Yorkshire Police social media accounts resulted in several members of the public calling in with information relating to his identity.

Detective Sergeant Ross Wadsworth, of Calderdale CID, said: “We welcome the sentence imposed on Griffiths and although no one was injured in this incident, the use of a knife clearly caused concern in the community.

“We received a great response from the local community and further afield after publishing the appeal on our Facebook page so I would like to thank the public for their help in tracing Griffiths and ultimately helping us secure justice for the victim.”

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax - join our dedicated Facebook group here.