Calderdale fire crews called to help tackle large moorland fire near Cupwith Reservoir

By Abigail Kellett
Published 6th Mar 2025, 08:28 BST
Crews from Central, Birley Moor and Lowedges fire stations responded to the incident at around 11.30am.
Calderdale fire crews have been called to help tackle a large moorland fire.

Fire crews from across West Yorkshire began dealing with a large moorland fire near Cupwith Reservoir in Huddersfield yesterday (Wednesday).

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called alerted to the incident at 2.31pm.

Crews from Todmorden, Mytholmroyd, Illingworth and Halifax joined 11 crews from across West Yorkshire to tackle the moorland fire.

At 5pm yesterday the incident had been sectorised and firefighters continued to tackle the blaze using specialist wildfire equipment.

