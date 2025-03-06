Calderdale fire crews called to help tackle large moorland fire near Cupwith Reservoir
Calderdale fire crews have been called to help tackle a large moorland fire.
Fire crews from across West Yorkshire began dealing with a large moorland fire near Cupwith Reservoir in Huddersfield yesterday (Wednesday).
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called alerted to the incident at 2.31pm.
Crews from Todmorden, Mytholmroyd, Illingworth and Halifax joined 11 crews from across West Yorkshire to tackle the moorland fire.
At 5pm yesterday the incident had been sectorised and firefighters continued to tackle the blaze using specialist wildfire equipment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.