Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The funding is to help communities across West Yorkshire engage in active travel.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin awarded £50,000 each to 10 community organisations across the county – including Unique Community Hub in Halifax's Park Ward, Streetbikes in Liversedge, and the Environmental Projects in Kirklees’ (EPIKS) Batley Hub – at an event held in Kirkstall last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funding is part of a £500,000 investment to encourage communities to “walk, cycle and wheel”, with the aim of supporting community groups to become walking and cycling hubs.

The organisations will use the funding to become “one-stop shops” where people can access resources such as equipment, training and group activities, and advice and support on routes, allowing people to access everything they need to walk, cycle or wheel.

Ten community groups across West Yorkshire received a share of £500,000 to encourage active travel in communities

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin awarded the money at an event at the Hollybush Conservation Centre in Kirkstall on Friday, August 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We want to encourage more people to get around our region using healthy active travel choices.

“Walking, cycling and wheeling as a way of getting around have so many benefits for health and wellbeing, as well as tackling the climate emergency, and these hubs in the heart of our communities will encourage more people to give active travel a go.

“This will help us build a greener and better-connected West Yorkshire.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin awarded the funding at an event at the Hollybush Conservation Centre in Kirkstall on Friday, August 9

Streetbikes in Liversedge – one of the groups to receive funding – supports people who may face barriers to cycling, such as health issues or disabilities. The charity runs twice weekly cycling sessions at the Spen Valley Athletics Track on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

The EPIKS Batley Hub aims to support people to adopt active travel as part of its wider vision of providing practical solutions to environmental problems.

Unique Community Hub is based in Park Ward, Halifax and says it empowers the community through “sport, youth work, art and education” and “brings together a diversity of backgrounds and perspectives that contributes to a holistic, inclusive and representative approach to community-building.”

This latest funding is in addition to the 14 active travel hubs across the region which are already funded as part of the initiative.

More information can be found here.